Top track

They Move on Tracks of Never-Ending Light

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

This will Destroy You + the Ocean

Estragon
Wed, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

They Move on Tracks of Never-Ending Light
Got a code?

About

This Will Destroy You, The Ocean

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Improved Sequence snc.

Lineup

This Will Destroy You, The Ocean

Venue

Estragon

Via Stalingrado, 83, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.