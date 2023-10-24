DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Odeal

HERE at Outernet
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £32.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Born in Germany and raised between Nigeria, Spain, and the UK, Odealis a versatile artist whose music stands out for its cross-pollinated sounds and fusion of R&B, Alté, and Afro genres. Growingup in different countries and immersing himself in diverse mus

Presented by Metropolis Music.

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

