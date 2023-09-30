Top track

Rigid - Kobosil 44 Rush Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ENCORE pres. Kobosil, Oguz, Oposition

Transbordeur
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
€32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rigid - Kobosil 44 Rush Mix
Got a code?

About

Le boss du R Label (qui fête ses 10 ans au passage) sera parmi nous le 30 septembre ! L’iconique Kobosil revient à Lyon après plusieurs années d’absence pour nous servir un closing-set qui retournera le Transbordeur.

On continue avec celui que vous étiez Read more

Présenté par ENCORE.

Lineup

Oposition, Kobosil, OGUZ

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.