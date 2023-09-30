DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le boss du R Label (qui fête ses 10 ans au passage) sera parmi nous le 30 septembre ! L’iconique Kobosil revient à Lyon après plusieurs années d’absence pour nous servir un closing-set qui retournera le Transbordeur.
