DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Comedy Playtime Group is for anyone currently working on a writing project - be it a sitcom, a stand up hour, sketch writing or any other comedy writing project. It’s a collaborative space, once a month, designed to help move ideas forward and have a l
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.