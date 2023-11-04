Top track

Olympia

Flamingods

Whereelse?
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

‘The best thing I’ve seen in years’ - Andrew Weatherall

‘Splendidly wonky… I love this band’ Lauren Laverne, BBC 6 Music

The euphoric return of Flamingods! The celebrated multi-instrumentalists bring their explosive, high-energy show to Margate! Read more

Presented by Art's Cool.
Lineup

Flamingods

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

