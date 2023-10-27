Top track

Rocket

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Elli Ingram: The Bad Behaviour Tour

Strange Brew
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rocket
Got a code?

About

Elli Ingram at Strange Brew, Bristol.

14+, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Elli Ingram

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.