Ozric Tentacles and Gong

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£29.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The ever-metamorphosing entity that is GONG launches, as ever, into unknown – and unknowing – territory with new tours for 2023 destined to be talked about, discussed, and argued over, up and down the land.

From its beginnings in a French commune in 1967,...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ozric Tentacles, Gong

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

