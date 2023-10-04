Top track

Jorja Smith - Little Things

Jorja Smith: Falling or Flying Album Launch Show @ HERE at Outernet

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Rough Trade is excited to present a 'Falling or Flying' album launch show from Jorja Smith at HERE at Outernet. This unique event celebrates the release of her new studio album to be released via Famm on 29th September.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Jorja Smith

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

