Black Sea Dahu: Orbit Tour 2023

Die Pumpe
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKiel
€29.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Black Sea Dahu sind Janine Cathrein und eine eingeschworene Bande leidenschaftlicher Musiker*innen. Ein kreatives Bündnis treibt sie voran, vom Studio auf die Bühnen der Welt. Orchestral, stürmisch und unvorhersehbar. Die Art und Weise, wie die Musik von Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music & Golden Ticket
Tal Arditi, Black Sea Dahu

Die Pumpe

Haßstraße 22, 24103 Kiel, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

