Top track

PENGSHUi - Madman

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PENGSHUi

The Lanes
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

PENGSHUi - Madman
Got a code?

About

"We want your fucking chest to rattle,” laughs PENGSHUi drummer Pravvy Prav. “If your chest isn’t rattling, then it’s not good enough.” There couldn’t be much more of a perfect manifesto for PENGSHUi than that. Their self-titled 2020 debut was a riveting s...

Presented by BLG Promotions.

Lineup

PENGSHUi

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.