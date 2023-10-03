Top track

FKJ - 2023 U.S. FALL TOUR

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $80.86

Event information

Tuesday show is SOLD OUT! Final Wednesday tickets here: https://link.dice.fm/g91c256df3bb

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-ga Read more

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

FKJ

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

