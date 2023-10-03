DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TWRP 2023 International Business Tour

EartH
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£28.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event take place in EartH Hall.

TWRP

The sound of the future as imagined in the 1980s. The nostalgic theme song to your favourite childhood cartoon that may have never existed. The hopefulness of someone from the future describing the utopia of tomo Read more

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

TWRP, Jazz Emu

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.