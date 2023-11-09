Top track

Michael Brun, Louie - All I Ever Wanted

Michaël Brun

Corsica Studios
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
£16.83

About

Latin Grammy winner, Michaël Brun’s string of releases this year include collaborations with the likes of Masego, Saint Levant, Oxlade, Lolo Zouaï and many more. His production style fuses traditional Haitian rhythms with modern pop and electronic beats, e Read more

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

Michael Brun

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

