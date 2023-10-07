Top track

Mau P

The Steel Yard
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £19.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mau P makes his London debut at the iconic Steel Yard alongside some very special guests, for a night showcasing the very best the house scene has to offer.

Mau P is an up-and-coming artist in the house music scene, hailing from Amsterdam.

Presented by COGO.

Lineup

Mau P

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity

