DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jenny and The Mexicats

Hotel Congress Plaza
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CO-HEADLINE with SILVANA ESTRADA

Wednesday November 8

Doors 7pm

$25 Advance, $30 Day of Show

All Welcome

THIS IS AN OFFICIAL TENWESTx EVENT

ENTRY TO JENNY & THE MEXICATS IS INCLUDED WITH A TENWEST ALL ACCESS PASS OR CAN BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY.

TENW Read more

Best Life and TEN WEST

Lineup

Jenny and the Mexicats, Silvana Estrada

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.