HVYWGHT w/ Ivy Lab, Youngsta, V.I.V.E.K, Pinch ++

Electric Brixton
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £18.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Back to our Roots.

Welcoming some of the most important artists who have played a pivotal role in the HVYWGHT journey & shaped the core sound of the party.

8 label heads, 9 returning artists, 2 VERY exciting debuts & our heaviest soundsystem set up to da Read more

Presented by HVYWGHT LDN.

Lineup

Youngsta, Ivy Lab, Mia Koden and 6 more

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open10:00 pm

