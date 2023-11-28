Top track

Blue Print

B-ahwe + Pem

Crofters Rights
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11.55

Blue Print
About

Nottingham-raised, London-based future soul artist B-ahwe pushes her sound into new territories with her 26% Mixtape. Borne out of the move to a new city, life in lockdown and embracing new methods of creativity, the project explores themes of growth, femi...

Lineup

Pem, B-ahwe

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

