Flat Worms

Urban Spree
Tue, 10 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€20.34

About

Something of a supergroup in the West Coast garage punk community (feat. members of Osees, Kevin Morby, etc.), Flat Worms are a clever, cheerfully abrasive trio who confirm you don't have to be an angry teenager to play great punk rock. Dealing in choppy g Read more

Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.

Lineup

Lacquer, J Mahon , Flat Worms

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

