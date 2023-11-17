Top track

Bob Vylan - We Live Here

Bob Vylan

O2 Ritz
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsManchester
£21.40

Event information

This is an 8+ event (Anyone under 14 must be with an adult over 18 at all times and seated in the balcony where available).

Presented by Action!

Lineup

Kid Bookie, Panic Shack, Bob Vylan

Venue

O2 Ritz

Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

