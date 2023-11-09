DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready for some hilariously sunny madness at Signature Brew's special It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia quiz night!
Gather your gang, channel your inner Paddy's Pub spirit, and prove your knowledge of the wildest sitcom on TV.
Join us for a night fill
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.