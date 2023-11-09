DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Always Sunny Brewery Quiz

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
£2The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready for some hilariously sunny madness at Signature Brew's special It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia quiz night!

Gather your gang, channel your inner Paddy's Pub spirit, and prove your knowledge of the wildest sitcom on TV.

Presented by Signature Brew.

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

