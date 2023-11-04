DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FEST SHALOM IS BACK!! For the 3rd year running, London's new Genre-Fluid Festival lands in it's new home, Hackney!!
Already with acts like Fresh, Orchards, ĠENN, Rope, Sleemo, Regal Cheer, Knives and more, 2023 is set to be our most exciting year yet!!
