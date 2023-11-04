Top track

Fresh - Going to Brighton

Fest Shalom 2023

Oslo
Sat, 4 Nov, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

FEST SHALOM IS BACK!! For the 3rd year running, London's new Genre-Fluid Festival lands in it's new home, Hackney!!

Already with acts like Fresh, Orchards, ĠENN, Rope, Sleemo, Regal Cheer, Knives and more, 2023 is set to be our most exciting year yet!!

T Read more

Presented by Beth Shalom Records.

Lineup

4
Knives, Regal Cheer, Sleemo and 4 more

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open2:00 pm
375 capacity

