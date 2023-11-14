Top track

The North Wind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Faten Kanaan + Dean McPhee

IKLECTIK
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The North Wind
Got a code?

Event information

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Faten Kanaan + Dean McPhee

Tuesday 14th November 2023 - IKLECTIK

Doors: 7:30pm

Tickets: £15

____

Syrian-Palestinian-Jordanian-Lebanese.

b. Walsrode, Germany.

Faten grew up between Europe & the Middle East, and is current Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Faten Kanaan, Dean McPhee

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.