Zaoui

La Cigale
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€30.92

About

"J’ai du mal à décrocher des choses qui me font du bien. Alors après avoir essuyé mes larmes et changé quelques couches, me revoilà avec ma musique addictive de sale gosse de la pop. » Après le succès phénoménal de Thérapie Taxi (+ 400.000 albums, 800M de...

Tout public
Présenté par Uni-T Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zaoui

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

