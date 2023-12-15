DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Meraviglia OFF 2023 @ nòva

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il Meraviglia festival arriva a nòva per una serata off invernale.

Il Meraviglia è un festival unico nel suo genere che dal 2014 si fa sentire tra le Alpi del Piemonte. Un evento in cui si uniscono musica live, attività a contatto con la natura e rela******...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da nòva.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci, 2, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
70 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.