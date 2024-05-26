DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bywater Call

Dabadaba
Sun, 26 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Meghan Parnell and Dave Barnes are the driving force behind Bywater Call, a powerhouse 7-piece Southern Soul, Roots Rock band out of Toronto, Canada

Formed in 2017, the band has received an Independent Blues and multiple Maple Blues Award nominations incl...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Bywater Call

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

