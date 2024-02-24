DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vivid People 2nd Birthday Day Party

The Steel Yard
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On 24th February we celebrate our 2nd Birthday by making our debut at The Steel Yard London, with special guest Hacienda resident Graeme Park

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Vivid People
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
800 capacity

