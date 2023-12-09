DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Hats X Sunset Session Basel Boat Party

Dinner Key Marina
Sat, 9 Dec, 2:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $98.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

House Hats Records X Sunset Sessions Boat Party

Join us at sea for a sunset boat ride across Miami during art basel. We will have the decks blessed by House Hats Records finest ANATTA, Matt Egbert and special guests.

The ticket includes an All You Can Dr...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by House Hats.

Venue

Dinner Key Marina

3400 Pan American Dr, Miami, Florida 33133, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

