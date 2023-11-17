DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Club 90's presents 'GOLDEN NIGHT' the official 'GOLDEN' Album Release Party celebrating the debut solo album from Jung Kook of BTS - Live at LPR on Friday, November 17th, 2023
**Entry is based on capacity; early arrival is suggested. An RSVP does not gua*...
