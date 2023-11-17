Top track

Jung Kook & Latto - Seven

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club 90's presents 'GOLDEN NIGHT' the official 'GOLDEN' Album Release Party celebrating the debut solo album from Jung Kook of BTS

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jung Kook & Latto - Seven
Got a code?

About

Club 90's presents 'GOLDEN NIGHT' the official 'GOLDEN' Album Release Party celebrating the debut solo album from Jung Kook of BTS - Live at LPR on Friday, November 17th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:00 PM doors | 7:00 PM show (18+)...

Presented by Club90s
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.