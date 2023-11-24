DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Savana Funk e Dj Rocca

Vibra
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsModena
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ingresso riservato ai tesserati ARCI

Dopo un'estate colma di festival e collaborazioni prestigiose (Sherwood Festival, Sziget, Time in Jazz, Willie Peyote, Paolo Fresu, Gaudi) i Savana Funk tornano con un club tour a nome Savana Sound System: saranno appu...

Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Savana Funk, DJ Rocca

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

