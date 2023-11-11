DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Safaera

The Delancey
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Safaera is a Reggaeton & Latin Music Party. FREE w RSVP before 12

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by reggaetonLABS.

Venue

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

