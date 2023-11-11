DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SABATO 11 NOVEMBRE
BOUNCE AROUND THE WORLD TORNA ALL’URBAN CLUB!
ONE NIGHT ONLY
Ancora una volta Bounce Party vi fa fare il giro del mondo in una sola notte! Due consolle che gireranno a ritmo di HIP HOP, DANCEHALL, AFROBEATS e AMAPIANO.
With:
CHISKEE...
