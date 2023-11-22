Top track

DoomCannon - Black Liberation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Illasoul: In Real Time, Oscar Ogden Takeover

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DoomCannon - Black Liberation
Got a code?

About

Illasoul's 7th installement of their 'In Real Time Takeovers' welcomes one of the UKs finest jazz drummers to the 91 Living Room stage; Oscar Ogden!

Drumming for the likes of Charlie Stacey, DoomCannon and Conor Albert, Oscar has assembled his own all sta...

Presented by Illasoul.

Lineup

Oscar Ogden

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.