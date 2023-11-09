DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Supes Base, whose real name is Justina Nguyễn, has been immersed in music all of her life--classically trained in piano, oboe, and percussion. Her music journey started out as an extracurricular skill that was imposed upon her by her parents throughout her...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.