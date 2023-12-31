Top track

Blue Swan Records: Night of the Swan

The Glass House
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$39.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Spend NYE with Blue Swan Records!

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Eidola, Royal Coda, Body Thief and 1 more

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

