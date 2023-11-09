DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Erik Hokkanen & The Hip Replacements

Radio Coffee & Beer
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
Austin
Free
Erik Hokkanen is an American fiddler, guitar player, and composer living in Austin, Texas. Erik is known for performing and composing an array of musical styles, including gypsy music, western swing, surf rock, rock music, rockabilly, bluegrass music, and...

Presented by Radio East.

Erik Hokkanen

Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

