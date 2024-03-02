Top track

DJ Krush - Kemuri

DJ KRUSH + Guest

Petit Bain
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Adolescent désœuvré dans la mégalopole japonaise, Hideaki Ishi rejoint un gang des rues tokyoïte, après un médiocre parcours scolaire. Ce n’est que lorsqu’il voit pour la première fois le film Wild Style (1983), que Hideaki se passionne pour la culture hip...

Présenté par LOUD BOOKING.

Lineup

DJ KUSH

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

