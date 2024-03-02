DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Adolescent désœuvré dans la mégalopole japonaise, Hideaki Ishi rejoint un gang des rues tokyoïte, après un médiocre parcours scolaire. Ce n’est que lorsqu’il voit pour la première fois le film Wild Style (1983), que Hideaki se passionne pour la culture hip...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.