DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tijuana Taxi

The Baby G
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Local psychedelic rock collective The John Denver Airport Conspiracy, along with noise rocking three piece Tijuana Taxi and the experimental trio Gag perform The Baby G, Friday, December 15, 2023.

This is an 19+ event

Presented by 2524117 ONTARIO INC. (o/a) The Baby G

Lineup

Tijuana Taxi

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.