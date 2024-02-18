Top track

Ov Sulfur - Wide Open

Ov Sulfur, Mental Cruelty, Ghost Bath and More!

The Meadows
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
New York
$22.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ov Sulfur is the sound of a musical left-hand path that is nothing short of sonically jarring, lyrically blasphemous and utterly epic in its delivery. The Las Vegas band’s Century Media debut, The Burden Ov Faith is blackened deathcore that challenges the...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents

Lineup

1
Extermination Dismemberment, Ghost Bath, Mental Cruelty and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

