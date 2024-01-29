DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Isabel LaRosa

The Lower Third
Mon, 29 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.63
About

Born in Annapolis, MD, Isabel LaRosa has music running through her DNA. Her dad would take her to open mic nights and jazz clubs growing up where he played the saxophone and her brother Thomas played guitar. Inspired by the musical influences around her, s...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by AEG.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Isabel LaRosa

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

