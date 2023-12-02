Top track

Dead Gowns / H. Pruz / Collin Miller

Static Age Records
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dead Gowns is the project of Portland, Maine singer-songwriter Geneviève Beaudoin. In her latest collection, the HOW EP, she pushes "expressive arrangements and raw melodies into a glowing spectacle" (Foxy Digitalis). Both urgent and sincere, it's "the sou...

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Dead Gowns, H. Pruz, Colin Miller

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

