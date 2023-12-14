Top track

Tonique & Man - Day & Night

Tonique & Man

Badaboum
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.20

About

Sur la devanture de leur studio on pourrait lire « since 2022 », mais cela fait maintenant presque 5 ans que Tonique & Man sont complices aussi bien derrière les fourneaux que derrière la console. Troquant volontiers leurs tabliers enfarinés et leur pelle...

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

