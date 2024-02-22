DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emily Breeze

The Grace
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

