Mexican Coke - Urban Cowboy

Hardcore Matinee

The 13th Floor
Sun, 12 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsAustin
$18.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$20 DOS

4-4:30 No Association
4:50-5:20 User Unauthorized
5:40-6:10 Detox
6:30-7 Mexican Coke

This is a 21+ event

Bad Kids Presents

Lineup

User Unauthorized, Detox

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

