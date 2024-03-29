Top track

El Trato

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cruzando El Charco

The Courtyard Theatre
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

El Trato
Got a code?

About

Cruzando El Charco is making its debut in London! One of Argentina's most iconic bands is embarking on their European tour, and they're hitting the UK for the first time as part of their 'Terminales 2024' tour. Don't miss out!

This is a 14+ event (under 1...

Presented by 7alent Scout

Lineup

Cruzando El Charco

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.