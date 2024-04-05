Top track

Ash Code - Betrayed

Ash Code, The Elephant Man

Ziggy Club
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ash Code, The Elephant Man live at Ziggy Club

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Ziggy APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ash Code

Venue

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

