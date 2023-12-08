Top track

Surrender - Jennifer Cardini Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CURSES [Curses DJ + Vocals] + Residents

El Sótano
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Surrender - Jennifer Cardini Remix
Got a code?

About

Hailing from New York and currently based in Berlin, musician Curses is set to release his sophomore album ‘Incarnadine’ on label Dischi Autunno operated by music pioneer Jennifer Cardini, featuring collaborations with Jennifer Touch and TERR.

Known for b...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Curses

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.