Acid Klaus, Maria Uzor - Party Sized Away Day

Acid Klaus

The Hope & Ruin
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.50

This event is part of Mutations Festival.

This ticket will allow entry into this stage only and access to these three artists only.

ACID KLAUS - 10:15pm to 11:00pm

VANITY FAIRY - 9:15pm to 9:45pm

MARIA UZOR - 8:15pm to 8:45pm

Doors Open - 8:00pm

Presented by FORM.

Maria Uzor, Vanity Fairy, Acid Klaus

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

