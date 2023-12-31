DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We wrap up a whirlwind year, celebrating Hogmanay in style with some of the best talent Scotland has to offer. We return to the iconic Caves and go till 5am.
NB FINAL ENTRY 1AM | THE CAVES
2200 - 2300 MILY B
2300 - 0030 KILIMANJARO
0030 - 0130 CHRISTIA...
