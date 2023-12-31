Top track

FLY NYE Edinburgh w/ Denis Sulta + more

The Caves
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJEdinburgh
£35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We wrap up a whirlwind year, celebrating Hogmanay in style with some of the best talent Scotland has to offer. We return to the iconic Caves and go till 5am.

NB FINAL ENTRY 1AM | THE CAVES

2200 - 2300 MILY B

2300 - 0030 KILIMANJARO

0030 - 0130 CHRISTIA...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FLY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Denis Sulta, KILIMANJARO, Christian Rogers and 2 more

Venue

The Caves

8 Niddry St S, Edinburgh, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
320 capacity

