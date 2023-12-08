DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lil Yawh + Hi-C with LaZygod, Stunny, Braxton Knight, and Raredell in Los Angeles

Catch One
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
$25.75
Minty Boi Presents:

Lil Yawh + Hi-C with Special Guests

Jewel's Room at Catch One

December 8th 2023

all ages / 8:00pm

All ages

Presented by Minty Boi.

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

